9511 Loggia St Unit D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Upscale, low-maintenance living in Tresana, Highlands Ranch! This two bedroom two bath home has a two car attached garage and is in perfect condition to move right into with it's stylish designer upgrades throughout. Quartz countertops in the kitchen, reclaimed-wood barn door in the master bath, new carpet up the stairs, high-end details on the kitchen bar and dining room wall, upgraded light fixtures, and an epoxy floor in the garage are just the start of this home's WOW factors! You'll love the resort-style living with access to community pools, gyms, trail, and more - all included with the HOA. Don't miss your chance to rent this beautifully maintained, high-end home!Call Linda Miller for showings at 303-994-2689. All adults over 18 must make application.