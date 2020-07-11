All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated August 23 2019

8883 Miners St

8883 Miners St · No Longer Available
Location

8883 Miners St, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
The perfect opportunity to create a home in Highlands Ranch! This 2 story home features lots of living space on the main floor featuring a living/dining room, family room, office and 3/4 bathroom and laundry with a 3 car garage. Upstairs houses a spacious master bedroom with a 5 piece master bath and walk in closet along with two additional bedrooms and full bath. The homes has a finished basement with a bathroom with a fully functioning indoor movie theater . Private fenced backyard with a dog run. New carpet new paint. Close proximity to University & Colorado, shopping, schools and parks. Enjoy Highlands Ranch amenities including 2,000 acres of open space, 70 miles of paved and natural trails, over 20 parks, and access to four full-scale, state-of-the-art recreation centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8883 Miners St have any available units?
8883 Miners St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8883 Miners St have?
Some of 8883 Miners St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8883 Miners St currently offering any rent specials?
8883 Miners St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8883 Miners St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8883 Miners St is pet friendly.
Does 8883 Miners St offer parking?
Yes, 8883 Miners St offers parking.
Does 8883 Miners St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8883 Miners St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8883 Miners St have a pool?
No, 8883 Miners St does not have a pool.
Does 8883 Miners St have accessible units?
No, 8883 Miners St does not have accessible units.
Does 8883 Miners St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8883 Miners St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8883 Miners St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8883 Miners St has units with air conditioning.
