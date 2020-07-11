8883 Miners St

Amenities

The perfect opportunity to create a home in Highlands Ranch! This 2 story home features lots of living space on the main floor featuring a living/dining room, family room, office and 3/4 bathroom and laundry with a 3 car garage. Upstairs houses a spacious master bedroom with a 5 piece master bath and walk in closet along with two additional bedrooms and full bath. The homes has a finished basement with a bathroom with a fully functioning indoor movie theater . Private fenced backyard with a dog run. New carpet new paint. Close proximity to University & Colorado, shopping, schools and parks. Enjoy Highlands Ranch amenities including 2,000 acres of open space, 70 miles of paved and natural trails, over 20 parks, and access to four full-scale, state-of-the-art recreation centers.