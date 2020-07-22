8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court volleyball court yoga

Beautiful western views of the Rocky Mountains and The Links Golf Course from the deck, office and bedroom.

Minimum lease 30 days

Apply here:

https://secure.leaserunner.com/public/startapplication/8633GoldPeakPlaceUnitC-HighlandsRanch-CO/42713



Visit www.airycompany.com for more info

303-949-0681 Text or Voice

Up to 2 dogs allowed, 75 lbs., total weight, 2 maximum. Pet agreement must be filled out.

Dog park within a short walk, grassy area just 2 doors outside the front door.

Completely furnished with full size washer/dryer

All utilities included

In the newest and nicest subdivision; Gold Peak, in Palomino Park Resort, Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

DETAILS:

Newer model with vaulted ceilings

Safe; Gated

Utilities, Wi-Fi, Amenity fees included, Wired for Cable

Beautiful all stainless-steel kitchen with granite surfaces

Turn/key living

Beautifully appointed townhome in a great location

High end finishes

Ceiling Fans, A/C

Master bedroom: King bed with large walk-in closet and an en-suite bath

Bedroom 2: 2 extra-long twin beds; mountain and golf course view

Bathroom 2: Garden size tub and shower

Office and deck; Mountain and golf course views

Gas Fireplace

Gated resort style living in Palomino Park

2 car oversized garage with storage

Open Year-round, hot tub (pool size) with grilling area

Colorado Club and fitness fees included (ID card-$30 each responsible)

Gated Park Amenities: As a part of the Gold Peak subdivision in Palomino Park this home has easy access (walking distance) to the hot tub and other amenities with-in the gated resort in Highlands Ranch; true country club feel.

The Colorado Club Amenities:

Indoor Amenities:

Full Fitness Center equipped with cardiovascular equipment and free weights

Spacious party room and kitchen

Conference Room

A full size indoor Basketball Court

2 Racquetball Courts

2 Indoor Practice Golf Nets

Ping-Pong Room

Yoga/Pilates Fitness classes complimentary to Residents

Big screen TV lounge

Locker rooms with: Steam and Sauna rooms

Massage therapy rooms

Personal trainers available

Golf Pro on site

Outdoor Amenities:

37-acre Park

Resort size pool and spa

Beautiful landscaping and water features

Large grilling and eating areas

One-mile paved jogging path

Tennis courts and Pickle ball courts

Outdoor putting green

Kids Playground

Full-size soccer/football field

Full-size baseball/softball diamond

Tranquil pond/Gazebo/Picnic area

Grass and Sand volleyball courts

Frisbee golf course

Dog Park

Minutes from the light rail station, Inverness, Denver Tech Center (DTC) and Park Meadows Mall, Castle Rock, Downtown and Greenwood Villager

Easy access to the airport and ski areas

Time Inc. describes our community in Highlands Ranch, Colorado as a bedroom community where residents sleep very well at night. In fact, they affectionately refer to their hometown, about 15 miles south of downtown Denver, as the bubble because crime is low, the schools are top-notch, and jobs are plentiful. U C Health plans to build a $315 million hospital in Highlands Ranch by 2018, and two years ago Charles Schwab consolidated its Denver-area offices nearby. No place on our list is predicted to add more jobs in the next five years.

Keywords: Executive apartment furnished secure -- Denver Tech Center, Technology, South Denver, Furnished, Luxury, Light Rail, Broncos facility, Inverness, Park Meadows mall, Shopping, C-470, Castle Rock, Englewood, Centennial, Highland Ranch, Parker, Denver, Downtown, Littleton