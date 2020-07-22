All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:35 AM

8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni

8633 Gold Peak Place · No Longer Available
Location

8633 Gold Peak Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Beautiful western views of the Rocky Mountains and The Links Golf Course from the deck, office and bedroom.
Minimum lease 30 days
Apply here:
https://secure.leaserunner.com/public/startapplication/8633GoldPeakPlaceUnitC-HighlandsRanch-CO/42713

Visit www.airycompany.com for more info
303-949-0681 Text or Voice
Up to 2 dogs allowed, 75 lbs., total weight, 2 maximum. Pet agreement must be filled out.
Dog park within a short walk, grassy area just 2 doors outside the front door.
Completely furnished with full size washer/dryer
All utilities included
In the newest and nicest subdivision; Gold Peak, in Palomino Park Resort, Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
DETAILS:
Newer model with vaulted ceilings
Safe; Gated
Utilities, Wi-Fi, Amenity fees included, Wired for Cable
Beautiful all stainless-steel kitchen with granite surfaces
Turn/key living
Beautifully appointed townhome in a great location
High end finishes
Ceiling Fans, A/C
Master bedroom: King bed with large walk-in closet and an en-suite bath
Bedroom 2: 2 extra-long twin beds; mountain and golf course view
Bathroom 2: Garden size tub and shower
Office and deck; Mountain and golf course views
Gas Fireplace
Gated resort style living in Palomino Park
2 car oversized garage with storage
Open Year-round, hot tub (pool size) with grilling area
Colorado Club and fitness fees included (ID card-$30 each responsible)
Gated Park Amenities: As a part of the Gold Peak subdivision in Palomino Park this home has easy access (walking distance) to the hot tub and other amenities with-in the gated resort in Highlands Ranch; true country club feel.
The Colorado Club Amenities:
Indoor Amenities:
Full Fitness Center equipped with cardiovascular equipment and free weights
Spacious party room and kitchen
Conference Room
A full size indoor Basketball Court
2 Racquetball Courts
2 Indoor Practice Golf Nets
Ping-Pong Room
Yoga/Pilates Fitness classes complimentary to Residents
Big screen TV lounge
Locker rooms with: Steam and Sauna rooms
Massage therapy rooms
Personal trainers available
Golf Pro on site
Outdoor Amenities:
37-acre Park
Resort size pool and spa
Beautiful landscaping and water features
Large grilling and eating areas
One-mile paved jogging path
Tennis courts and Pickle ball courts
Outdoor putting green
Kids Playground
Full-size soccer/football field
Full-size baseball/softball diamond
Tranquil pond/Gazebo/Picnic area
Grass and Sand volleyball courts
Frisbee golf course
Dog Park
Minutes from the light rail station, Inverness, Denver Tech Center (DTC) and Park Meadows Mall, Castle Rock, Downtown and Greenwood Villager
Easy access to the airport and ski areas
Time Inc. describes our community in Highlands Ranch, Colorado as a bedroom community where residents sleep very well at night. In fact, they affectionately refer to their hometown, about 15 miles south of downtown Denver, as the bubble because crime is low, the schools are top-notch, and jobs are plentiful. U C Health plans to build a $315 million hospital in Highlands Ranch by 2018, and two years ago Charles Schwab consolidated its Denver-area offices nearby. No place on our list is predicted to add more jobs in the next five years.
Keywords: Executive apartment furnished secure -- Denver Tech Center, Technology, South Denver, Furnished, Luxury, Light Rail, Broncos facility, Inverness, Park Meadows mall, Shopping, C-470, Castle Rock, Englewood, Centennial, Highland Ranch, Parker, Denver, Downtown, Littleton

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni have any available units?
8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni have?
Some of 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni currently offering any rent specials?
8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni pet-friendly?
Yes, 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni is pet friendly.
Does 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni offer parking?
Yes, 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni offers parking.
Does 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni have a pool?
Yes, 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni has a pool.
Does 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni have accessible units?
No, 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni does not have accessible units.
Does 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni have units with dishwashers?
No, 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8633 Gold Peak Place, Uni has units with air conditioning.
