Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

787 Poppywood Place

787 Poppywood Place · No Longer Available
Location

787 Poppywood Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e13418204e ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Spacious and recently remodeled 3BD, 2.5 BA tri-level home with fenced backyard and 2 car garage! This coveted Highlands Ranch home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. GREAT LOCATION! Great schools, parks, and shopping nearby, and includes the wonderful Highlands Ranch Community association benefits, including, but not limited to access to the clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center, playground, community pool, and much more! OPEN LAYOUT: Walk in the front entry to an open concept main floor featuring expansive vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, updated kitchen cabinetry with granite counters, stainless appliances, decorative fire place, and large island with seating. The dining space features a 80\" bar area to match the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! The lower level features a cozy living space with decorative brick fireplace and a remodeled 1/2 bath. Upstairs, the master suite features a double vanity, private toilet room, and large walk-in closet. 2 additional guest bedrooms are served by a full bathroom. The full walk-out basement (unfinished) features nearly 12 ft ceilings! NEARBY SCHOOLS: Bear Canyon Elementary School PK-6 0.2 mi, Mountain Ridge Middle School 1.4 mi, Mountain Vista High School 1.3 mi NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pays all utilities including Xcel (electric/gas), water/sewer(60$ Flat Fee), Cable, Internet, phone. Tenant responsible for private Snow Removal and private lawn care upkeep. HOA takes care of public snow removal and ground\'s maintenance. Open to up to 1 small dog. $350 non-refundable pet fee. Dog must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). 12 month lease preferred, longer term considered. Breakfast Nook Club House Double Sinks Exercise Facility Front Porch Hoa Community Master Bathroom Master Bedroom Mountain Views Tennis Courts Walk In Closets Walk Out Basement Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 Poppywood Place have any available units?
787 Poppywood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 787 Poppywood Place have?
Some of 787 Poppywood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 Poppywood Place currently offering any rent specials?
787 Poppywood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Poppywood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 787 Poppywood Place is pet friendly.
Does 787 Poppywood Place offer parking?
Yes, 787 Poppywood Place offers parking.
Does 787 Poppywood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 787 Poppywood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Poppywood Place have a pool?
Yes, 787 Poppywood Place has a pool.
Does 787 Poppywood Place have accessible units?
No, 787 Poppywood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Poppywood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 Poppywood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 787 Poppywood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 787 Poppywood Place has units with air conditioning.

