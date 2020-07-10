787 Poppywood Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e13418204e ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Spacious and recently remodeled 3BD, 2.5 BA tri-level home with fenced backyard and 2 car garage! This coveted Highlands Ranch home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. GREAT LOCATION! Great schools, parks, and shopping nearby, and includes the wonderful Highlands Ranch Community association benefits, including, but not limited to access to the clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center, playground, community pool, and much more! OPEN LAYOUT: Walk in the front entry to an open concept main floor featuring expansive vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, updated kitchen cabinetry with granite counters, stainless appliances, decorative fire place, and large island with seating. The dining space features a 80\" bar area to match the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! The lower level features a cozy living space with decorative brick fireplace and a remodeled 1/2 bath. Upstairs, the master suite features a double vanity, private toilet room, and large walk-in closet. 2 additional guest bedrooms are served by a full bathroom. The full walk-out basement (unfinished) features nearly 12 ft ceilings! NEARBY SCHOOLS: Bear Canyon Elementary School PK-6 0.2 mi, Mountain Ridge Middle School 1.4 mi, Mountain Vista High School 1.3 mi NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pays all utilities including Xcel (electric/gas), water/sewer(60$ Flat Fee), Cable, Internet, phone. Tenant responsible for private Snow Removal and private lawn care upkeep. HOA takes care of public snow removal and ground\'s maintenance. Open to up to 1 small dog. $350 non-refundable pet fee. Dog must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). 12 month lease preferred, longer term considered. Breakfast Nook Club House Double Sinks Exercise Facility Front Porch Hoa Community Master Bathroom Master Bedroom Mountain Views Tennis Courts Walk In Closets Walk Out Basement Washer/Dryer In Unit