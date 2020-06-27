725 Northridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for move in on or after 7/26/2019.

Rent - $2150

Deposit - $2150

No smokers.

Pet possible with additional deposit of $500

All leases expire 6/30 to keep renewal/turnovers in summer season.



Large 4 bedroom home in Highlands Ranch. Finished basement. Too many updates to list! Central air, sprinkler system, deck, all kitchen appliances. Near parks, recreation centers and more!



**If the property comes with a washer,dryer and/or ice maker they are their for your use and convenience but will not be repaired or replaced should they no longer work.



*Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard work and snow removal.

Contact us to schedule a showing.