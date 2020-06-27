All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 725 Northridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
725 Northridge Road
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:06 PM

725 Northridge Road

725 Northridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

725 Northridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for move in on or after 7/26/2019.
Rent - $2150
Deposit - $2150
No smokers.
Pet possible with additional deposit of $500
All leases expire 6/30 to keep renewal/turnovers in summer season.

Large 4 bedroom home in Highlands Ranch. Finished basement. Too many updates to list! Central air, sprinkler system, deck, all kitchen appliances. Near parks, recreation centers and more!

**If the property comes with a washer,dryer and/or ice maker they are their for your use and convenience but will not be repaired or replaced should they no longer work.

*Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard work and snow removal.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Northridge Road have any available units?
725 Northridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 725 Northridge Road have?
Some of 725 Northridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Northridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
725 Northridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Northridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Northridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 725 Northridge Road offer parking?
No, 725 Northridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 725 Northridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Northridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Northridge Road have a pool?
No, 725 Northridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 725 Northridge Road have accessible units?
No, 725 Northridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Northridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Northridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Northridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Northridge Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs