725 Northridge Road

Amenities
Available for move in on or after 7/26/2019.
Rent - $2150
Deposit - $2150
No smokers.
Pet possible with additional deposit of $500
All leases expire 6/30 to keep renewal/turnovers in summer season.
Large 4 bedroom home in Highlands Ranch. Finished basement. Too many updates to list! Central air, sprinkler system, deck, all kitchen appliances. Near parks, recreation centers and more!
**If the property comes with a washer,dryer and/or ice maker they are their for your use and convenience but will not be repaired or replaced should they no longer work.
*Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard work and snow removal.
Contact us to schedule a showing.