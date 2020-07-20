4777 Copeland Circle #101

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

A/C, Off-street Parking, Garage Parking, Laundry in unit, No pets allowed

New complex! Be new to this area!. One car garage available. Located near C470 & Colorado Bvd. Hurry, won't last!



This 2 bed, 2 full baths condo has a updated laminate flooring around the kitchen, with abundance of natural light from large windows in the living room and dining area.



Schools: Cougar Run ES, Cresthill MS, Highlands Ranch HS,



Access to Clubhouse, Pool and Gym. Reserved parking space provided.



Convenient Location and easy access to C-470, DTC, shopping complexes and Park Meadows Mall. Water and Trash included. Rental Insurance required. Please call/text 303-840-4748 to schedule a viewing.