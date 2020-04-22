All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 4290 Ravenswood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
4290 Ravenswood Ct
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

4290 Ravenswood Ct

4290 Ravenswood Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4290 Ravenswood Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4290 Ravenswood Ct Available 04/06/19 4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2852 Sqft - 4290 Ravenswood Ct. - Available 4/6/2019, RUN DON'T WALK, this house will NOT last long!! GORGEOUS 4 Bd/3.5 Ba immaculate home with MOUNTAIN VIEWS is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk in to hardwood floors on the main level, formal living & dining rooms, family room w/ gas fireplace. Your upgraded kitchen boasts granite counters, tile backsplash and floors, and stainless appliances such as refrigerator, glass-top induction stove/oven, dishwasher,and a built-in microwave. Your master "retreat" bedroom features a luxurious glass-paned fireplace separating the study area from sleeping area. The 5-piece master bathroom was recently upgraded with high-end touches including a deep German soaking tub! This house has a finished basement with a rec room, 4th bedroom, full bathroom, and a small wet bar. An oversized, fully-fenced rear yard with sprinkler system awaits you with wonderfully-landscaped touches, and a children's play area. Extra features for this home are Central Heat & Air and a Front-load washer and dryer! Tenants receive exclusive access to community amenities such as four recreation centers, multiple swimming pools, parks, sports fields, trails, and more! Small pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management; Schedule your showing online at http://IntegrityRM.net/Rentals.

Security Deposit: $2650
Application Fee: $50
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / mos

***Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE2107896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4290 Ravenswood Ct have any available units?
4290 Ravenswood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4290 Ravenswood Ct have?
Some of 4290 Ravenswood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4290 Ravenswood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4290 Ravenswood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4290 Ravenswood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4290 Ravenswood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4290 Ravenswood Ct offer parking?
No, 4290 Ravenswood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4290 Ravenswood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4290 Ravenswood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4290 Ravenswood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4290 Ravenswood Ct has a pool.
Does 4290 Ravenswood Ct have accessible units?
No, 4290 Ravenswood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4290 Ravenswood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4290 Ravenswood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4290 Ravenswood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4290 Ravenswood Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs