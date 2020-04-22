Amenities
4290 Ravenswood Ct Available 04/06/19 4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2852 Sqft - 4290 Ravenswood Ct. - Available 4/6/2019, RUN DON'T WALK, this house will NOT last long!! GORGEOUS 4 Bd/3.5 Ba immaculate home with MOUNTAIN VIEWS is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk in to hardwood floors on the main level, formal living & dining rooms, family room w/ gas fireplace. Your upgraded kitchen boasts granite counters, tile backsplash and floors, and stainless appliances such as refrigerator, glass-top induction stove/oven, dishwasher,and a built-in microwave. Your master "retreat" bedroom features a luxurious glass-paned fireplace separating the study area from sleeping area. The 5-piece master bathroom was recently upgraded with high-end touches including a deep German soaking tub! This house has a finished basement with a rec room, 4th bedroom, full bathroom, and a small wet bar. An oversized, fully-fenced rear yard with sprinkler system awaits you with wonderfully-landscaped touches, and a children's play area. Extra features for this home are Central Heat & Air and a Front-load washer and dryer! Tenants receive exclusive access to community amenities such as four recreation centers, multiple swimming pools, parks, sports fields, trails, and more! Small pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management; Schedule your showing online at http://IntegrityRM.net/Rentals.
Security Deposit: $2650
Application Fee: $50
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / mos
***Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.
(RLNE2107896)