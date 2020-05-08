3836 E. Canyon Ranch Rd Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Spacious Ground Level Condo / 3 bed / 2 bath - Ground Level 3 BR/2 BA 1282 sq ft Condo with a 1 car detached garage, private patio, located in HIghlands Ranch. . Dining room with lots of natural light, open kitchen, washer and dryer located in unit, Master BR,large walk in closet and full bath. There is tons of storage in garage. Community has pool and clubhouse with fitness center. You will also have access to the Highlands Ranch Rec Centers! Close to Major Highways, restaurants and shopping!!



