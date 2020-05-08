3623 Bucknell Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious tri-level home has 1,452 square feet of living space, which includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a family room, full living room and dining area. The master suite has vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, and a large bathroom. The kitchen is complete with beautiful oak cabinets, granite counters, and a unique tile back-splash, as well as all white appliances which include a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. There is an attached 2 car garage, an unfinished walk-out basement that leads into a large fenced yard. This home also includes air conditioning, a gas fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, and a large deck with beautiful mountain views! Small dogs, okay.