All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 3623 Bucknell Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
3623 Bucknell Circle
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM

3623 Bucknell Circle

3623 Bucknell Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3623 Bucknell Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious tri-level home has 1,452 square feet of living space, which includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a family room, full living room and dining area. The master suite has vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, and a large bathroom. The kitchen is complete with beautiful oak cabinets, granite counters, and a unique tile back-splash, as well as all white appliances which include a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. There is an attached 2 car garage, an unfinished walk-out basement that leads into a large fenced yard. This home also includes air conditioning, a gas fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, and a large deck with beautiful mountain views! Small dogs, okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Bucknell Circle have any available units?
3623 Bucknell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3623 Bucknell Circle have?
Some of 3623 Bucknell Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Bucknell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Bucknell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Bucknell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Bucknell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Bucknell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Bucknell Circle offers parking.
Does 3623 Bucknell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Bucknell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Bucknell Circle have a pool?
No, 3623 Bucknell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Bucknell Circle have accessible units?
No, 3623 Bucknell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Bucknell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Bucknell Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Bucknell Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3623 Bucknell Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs