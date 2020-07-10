All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 3453 Rosato Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
3453 Rosato Dr
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

3453 Rosato Dr

3453 Rosato Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3453 Rosato Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**Beautiful condo in Highlands Ranch community!** - Property Id: 148294

This fabulous newer built condo (built in 2016!) comes with a spacious open floor plan, large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter top space, stainless steel appliances and in unit laundry! Your home comes with vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level and your very own gas fire place! Sleep peacefully in your large master suite, with huge walk in closet and 4 piece master bath! Need more than 1 room? This home also has an additional bedroom and additional full bath! Enjoy tons of natural light with the homes large windows or soak up some summer sun on your own balcony! Pair all of these desirable details with the homes over-sized 2 car garage, adorable well-maintained court yard, the picture perfect community pool and the walking paths near by and this is a home you have to see to believe!

DON'T LET THIS ONE SLIP AWAY!!!! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148294p
Property Id 148294

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5099755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 Rosato Dr have any available units?
3453 Rosato Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3453 Rosato Dr have?
Some of 3453 Rosato Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 Rosato Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3453 Rosato Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 Rosato Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3453 Rosato Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 3453 Rosato Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3453 Rosato Dr offers parking.
Does 3453 Rosato Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 Rosato Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 Rosato Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3453 Rosato Dr has a pool.
Does 3453 Rosato Dr have accessible units?
No, 3453 Rosato Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 Rosato Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 Rosato Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 Rosato Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3453 Rosato Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs