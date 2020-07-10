3453 Rosato Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

**Beautiful condo in Highlands Ranch community!** - Property Id: 148294



This fabulous newer built condo (built in 2016!) comes with a spacious open floor plan, large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter top space, stainless steel appliances and in unit laundry! Your home comes with vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level and your very own gas fire place! Sleep peacefully in your large master suite, with huge walk in closet and 4 piece master bath! Need more than 1 room? This home also has an additional bedroom and additional full bath! Enjoy tons of natural light with the homes large windows or soak up some summer sun on your own balcony! Pair all of these desirable details with the homes over-sized 2 car garage, adorable well-maintained court yard, the picture perfect community pool and the walking paths near by and this is a home you have to see to believe!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5099755)