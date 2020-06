Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the highly coveted Highlands Ranch neighborhood. Beautiful home with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large master plus 3 additional bedrooms. Home has great curb appeal as well as a great backyard patio with fire-pit, perfect for summertime entertaining. Large kitchen and dining area and living space with tons of natural light. THE HOUSE IS SMOKE FREE! New paint throughout! Trash, and water included as well as use of Highlands Ranch Rec Center.