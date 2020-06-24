All apartments in Greenwood Village
5455 Landmark Plaza
5455 Landmark Plaza

5455 Landmark Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5455 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
sauna
**Go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to answer a few pre-screening questions and be contacted back to schedule a private showing. ~Luxury 2/2 condo in the Landmark DTC! Hard wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, ambient ceiling lighting, walk-in closets and city and mountain views! 2 covered garage parking spaces and extra storage unit. Make this gorgeous high end building with secured entry, lobby, concierge, business center, fitness center, pool & hot tubs, sauna & steam rooms, private theater and much more your home in the heart of Greenwood Village! Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment just outside your door! First month/One month security deposit required. $55 application per adult and one time $150 lease admin fee. Additional fees charged by building apply. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 Landmark Plaza have any available units?
5455 Landmark Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 5455 Landmark Plaza have?
Some of 5455 Landmark Plaza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 Landmark Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5455 Landmark Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 Landmark Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 5455 Landmark Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 5455 Landmark Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 5455 Landmark Plaza offers parking.
Does 5455 Landmark Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 Landmark Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 Landmark Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 5455 Landmark Plaza has a pool.
Does 5455 Landmark Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5455 Landmark Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 Landmark Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 Landmark Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5455 Landmark Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 5455 Landmark Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
