5455 Landmark Plaza

**Go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to answer a few pre-screening questions and be contacted back to schedule a private showing. ~Luxury 2/2 condo in the Landmark DTC! Hard wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, ambient ceiling lighting, walk-in closets and city and mountain views! 2 covered garage parking spaces and extra storage unit. Make this gorgeous high end building with secured entry, lobby, concierge, business center, fitness center, pool & hot tubs, sauna & steam rooms, private theater and much more your home in the heart of Greenwood Village! Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment just outside your door! First month/One month security deposit required. $55 application per adult and one time $150 lease admin fee. Additional fees charged by building apply. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.