Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Downtown Greeley
10 Units Available
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Downtown Greeley
156 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
874 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
26 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,360
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Greeley
1 Unit Available
1210 9th Ave A
1210 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1088 sqft
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large downtown apartment - Property Id: 285653 Welcome to this beautiful, large downtown apartment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edwards
1 Unit Available
816 37th Avenue Court
816 37th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout. Nice 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Living room, eating area, 1/2 bath and kitchen on main floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1574 sqft
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
720 27th Avenue #4
720 27th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
720 27th Avenue #4 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Hardwood floors in living room and eating area. Tile floors in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are provided.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
1120 79th Avenue
1120 79th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2100 sqft
Available July 3rd 2020 Dog Negotiable / Breed restrictions apply - SORRY NO CATS This is a beautiful brand new 4 bed 2.5 bath home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1607 6th Street
1607 6th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 separate 1 Car Garages Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 1-Car Garage Home - Beautiful wood floors in living room and in one of the bedrooms. Bathroom is newly redone. Lots of natural daylight throughout house.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1221 12 Street
1221 12th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom main floor of the house. Hard wood floor, built in china cabinet, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of charm! Large front porch, W/D hookups garage included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2030 8 Avenue
2030 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Available July 2020! . Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom main floor of the house. Close to UNC campus. Perfect home for college roommates. Open living & dining room with original hardwood floors. Large tiled bathroom, good sized bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1501 Glenmere Road
1501 Glenmere Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2385 sqft
Beautifully renovated home in desirable Glenmere Heights. This house is located on one of the best, quiet streets in Greeley, only one block from UNC, Glenmere Park and minutes from Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC).

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2816 39th Ave
2816 39th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,650
2816 39th Ave Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 3-4 bedroom home, plus 2 car garage - Beautiful inside and out! The house is 3 bedrooms with an additional spare room in the unfinished basement, and two bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Greeley
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Ashcroft Heights
11 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2222 O Street
2222 O St, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Home has also been freshly painted. New wood blinds on windows that allow for lots of natural daylight in entire home.
Results within 5 miles of Greeley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,343
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
910 Mt. Shavano Avenue
910 Mt Shavano Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3214 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME The Overlook at Severance - Welcome Home. This brand new home features 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths. Hardwood Floors in the kitchen and dining area. The great room, kitchen and dining are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
267 Mt Harvard Ave
267 Mt Harvard Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2096 sqft
267 Mt Harvard Ave Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Home in Severance! Available July! - Beautiful, 2018 house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter,

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1355 Benjamin Drive
1355 Benjamin Drive, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3317 sqft
1355 Benjamin Drive Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - Newer Construction - Beautiful home in Eaton in quiet neighborhood. Real wood floors in kitchen, eating area and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Greeley, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greeley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

