Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3813 W. 13th St.

3813 13th Street · (720) 729-9327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3813 13th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
28th St - 35th Ave

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3813 W. 13th St. · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home close to pool and park, west Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

GETTING NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND IN BASEMENT BEFORE MOVE IN!
GETTING NEW PAINT IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS!

4 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
Built: 1977
2330 Sq. Ft.
Lease: 6/10/20-5/31/21
Appliances: Refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher
Washer/Dryer available
Tenant Pays Utilities
Tenant responsible for landscaping and snow removal
2 car attached garage
Recreation/Commercial vehicles: Not allowed on site
GFA Heat
Central A/C
Wood Fireplace
3 Living Rooms
Large Fenced Yard
Community Pool Available with Pass Purchase
Dogs Negotiable with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee + $50 Pet Rent
No Cats
No Students
Section 8: No
6/4/20 KK

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9327

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3929290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 W. 13th St. have any available units?
3813 W. 13th St. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3813 W. 13th St. have?
Some of 3813 W. 13th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 W. 13th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3813 W. 13th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 W. 13th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 W. 13th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3813 W. 13th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3813 W. 13th St. does offer parking.
Does 3813 W. 13th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 W. 13th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 W. 13th St. have a pool?
Yes, 3813 W. 13th St. has a pool.
Does 3813 W. 13th St. have accessible units?
No, 3813 W. 13th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 W. 13th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 W. 13th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 W. 13th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3813 W. 13th St. has units with air conditioning.
