3813 W. 13th St.

Amenities
Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home close to pool and park, west Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**
GETTING NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND IN BASEMENT BEFORE MOVE IN!
GETTING NEW PAINT IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS!
4 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
Built: 1977
2330 Sq. Ft.
Lease: 6/10/20-5/31/21
Appliances: Refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher
Washer/Dryer available
Tenant Pays Utilities
Tenant responsible for landscaping and snow removal
2 car attached garage
Recreation/Commercial vehicles: Not allowed on site
GFA Heat
Central A/C
Wood Fireplace
3 Living Rooms
Large Fenced Yard
Community Pool Available with Pass Purchase
Dogs Negotiable with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee + $50 Pet Rent
No Cats
No Students
Section 8: No
6/4/20 KK
To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9327
**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **
*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.
*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.
*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.
*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.
*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3929290)