3813 W. 13th St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home close to pool and park, west Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



GETTING NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND IN BASEMENT BEFORE MOVE IN!

GETTING NEW PAINT IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS!



4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

Built: 1977

2330 Sq. Ft.

Lease: 6/10/20-5/31/21

Appliances: Refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher

Washer/Dryer available

Tenant Pays Utilities

Tenant responsible for landscaping and snow removal

2 car attached garage

Recreation/Commercial vehicles: Not allowed on site

GFA Heat

Central A/C

Wood Fireplace

3 Living Rooms

Large Fenced Yard

Community Pool Available with Pass Purchase

Dogs Negotiable with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee + $50 Pet Rent

No Cats

No Students

Section 8: No

6/4/20 KK



