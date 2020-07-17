All apartments in Greeley
Find more places like 3623 W 29th St #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
3623 W 29th St #2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3623 W 29th St #2

3623 29th Street · (720) 729-9334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greeley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3623 W 29th St #2 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

*3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom
*Located Right of off Hwy 34
*Attached 2 Car Garage with 2 Remotes
*1240 square feet
*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
*Washer/Dryer Included
*Window Coverings Included
*Front Patio
*Forced Air Heat
*Central A/C
*Swimming Pool, Playground, Clubhouse with Exercise Facilities, Meeting Room, and Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace (additional fees may apply per HOA)
*HOA covers Snow Removal and Landscaping Outside of Unit's Fenced Areas
*HOA pays water/sewer and trash
*Tenant Sets Up and Pays Gas and Electric Separately
*Up to Two Pets Allowed with $300.00 non-refundable pet fee

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome Style Condo with 2 car attached garage. This home also features a front patio, all kitchen appliances, and washer/dryer. The living room includes a gas fireplace. Open kitchen and dining area. Tenant pays gas and electric only. HOA covers water/sewer and trash. Forced air heat and central A/C. Up to two pets allowed with $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. Maximum of 2 pets allowed per HOA covenants. RES61520

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9334

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

(RLNE2263632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 W 29th St #2 have any available units?
3623 W 29th St #2 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3623 W 29th St #2 have?
Some of 3623 W 29th St #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 W 29th St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3623 W 29th St #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 W 29th St #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 W 29th St #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3623 W 29th St #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3623 W 29th St #2 offers parking.
Does 3623 W 29th St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 W 29th St #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 W 29th St #2 have a pool?
Yes, 3623 W 29th St #2 has a pool.
Does 3623 W 29th St #2 have accessible units?
No, 3623 W 29th St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 W 29th St #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 W 29th St #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 W 29th St #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3623 W 29th St #2 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3623 W 29th St #2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave
Greeley, CO 80631
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms
Greeley Apartments with PoolsGreeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Greeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity