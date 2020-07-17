All apartments in Greeley
2401 12th Avenue Court.
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO 80631
Farrs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space!

The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove. Other great features include a basement, ceiling fans, sprinkler system, and in unit washer and dryer! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage!

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the patio! Within walking distance are biking and walking trails, Cheesman Park, UMB Bank Amphitheater, and Congress Park! Nearby are many restaurants, the Denver Botanic Gardens, and Barolo Grill!

Nearby schools include Bromwell Elementary School and Good Shepherd Catholic School.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.719rent.com

719-471-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2401 12th Avenue Court have any available units?
2401 12th Avenue Court has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2401 12th Avenue Court have?
Some of 2401 12th Avenue Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 12th Avenue Court currently offering any rent specials?
2401 12th Avenue Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 12th Avenue Court pet-friendly?
No, 2401 12th Avenue Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 2401 12th Avenue Court offer parking?
Yes, 2401 12th Avenue Court offers parking.
Does 2401 12th Avenue Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 12th Avenue Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 12th Avenue Court have a pool?
No, 2401 12th Avenue Court does not have a pool.
Does 2401 12th Avenue Court have accessible units?
No, 2401 12th Avenue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 12th Avenue Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 12th Avenue Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 12th Avenue Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 12th Avenue Court does not have units with air conditioning.

