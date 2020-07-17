2401 12th Avenue Court ·

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space!



The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove. Other great features include a basement, ceiling fans, sprinkler system, and in unit washer and dryer! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage!



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the patio! Within walking distance are biking and walking trails, Cheesman Park, UMB Bank Amphitheater, and Congress Park! Nearby are many restaurants, the Denver Botanic Gardens, and Barolo Grill!



Nearby schools include Bromwell Elementary School and Good Shepherd Catholic School.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.



