Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2047 8th Ave Available 07/01/20 9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC!



Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms.



Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.



2 Large living room areas. Large shed in the back.



Rent is just $445 per bedroom!



Call today to schedule a showing to see if this place is right for you & your roommates!



Office Hours Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (970) 392-1658



