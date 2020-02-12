Amenities

1834 8th Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - Five bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home walking distance to campus. Master bedroom on first floor has half bath. Four additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath. Washer and dryer included in basement that provides lots of extra storage. Tenants pay all utilities. College students or single family welcome.



1834 8th Avenue

Greeley, CO 80631



Please call Eddie @ 970-888-1129 to set up an appointment.



Please go to our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, to view additional properties.



(RLNE5700060)