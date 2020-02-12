All apartments in Greeley
1834 8th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1834 8th Avenue

1834 South 8th Avenue · (970) 888-1129
Location

1834 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
Arlington

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1834 8th Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1834 8th Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - Five bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home walking distance to campus. Master bedroom on first floor has half bath. Four additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath. Washer and dryer included in basement that provides lots of extra storage. Tenants pay all utilities. College students or single family welcome.

1834 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631

Please call Eddie @ 970-888-1129 to set up an appointment.

Please go to our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, to view additional properties.

(RLNE5700060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 8th Avenue have any available units?
1834 8th Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1834 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1834 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1834 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 1834 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1834 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1834 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1834 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1834 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1834 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1834 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
