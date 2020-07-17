1721 7th St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath PLUS an Office! Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer hookups. No sprinkler. 1 Car Detached garage. Dogs negotiable with $50/mo pet rent per dog. No Cats. No Smoking! 12 month lease min required. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.



Washer and Dryer Hookups only. Large Fenced Yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Showing by appointments only. Security deposit, completed application and lease required to secure property. Application must be completed in full to be considered. Application fee $30 paid online to application service. First name, last name, and email address needed for all applicants. Security deposit = Rent.