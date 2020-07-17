All apartments in Greeley
Find more places like 1721 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
1721 7th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1721 7th St

1721 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greeley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1721 7th Street, Greeley, CO 80631
City Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath PLUS an Office! Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer hookups. No sprinkler. 1 Car Detached garage. Dogs negotiable with $50/mo pet rent per dog. No Cats. No Smoking! 12 month lease min required. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Washer and Dryer Hookups only. Large Fenced Yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Showing by appointments only. Security deposit, completed application and lease required to secure property. Application must be completed in full to be considered. Application fee $30 paid online to application service. First name, last name, and email address needed for all applicants. Security deposit = Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 7th St have any available units?
1721 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greeley, CO.
What amenities does 1721 7th St have?
Some of 1721 7th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1721 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 1721 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 1721 7th St offers parking.
Does 1721 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 7th St have a pool?
No, 1721 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1721 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1721 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave
Greeley, CO 80631
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms
Greeley Apartments with PoolsGreeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Greeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College