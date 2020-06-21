All apartments in Greeley
1621 6th Avenue - B
1621 6th Avenue - B

1621 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1621 6th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Quaint garden level apartment features a 1 bedroom/1 bath with approximately 400 sq. ft. of living space including a kitchen, dining area and living room. New flooring in living room and bedroom. Within walking distance of UNC. Property has a shared laundry room with washer/dryer and private storage closet. On and off street parking & shared backyard. Tenant pays a flat utility fee.
To schedule a showing call or for more information: Crosstown Property Management at 970-454-5404 or visit our website at www.crosstownpmre.com Application Fee: $35

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

