1210 9th Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Unit A Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large downtown apartment - Property Id: 285653



Welcome to this beautiful, large downtown apartment. Utilities included! In the heart of downtown and walking distance to UNC, enjoy the city life near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Features include a spacious floor plan, wood-burning fireplace, original wood floors, updated bathroom, and large new windows for tons of natural light. The huge covered front porch for grilling and lounging along with ample parking make this home great for entertaining. Chefs will love the bright kitchen and upgraded gas range stove. Mini-split heating and A/C along with radiant heating will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285653

Property Id 285653



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802049)