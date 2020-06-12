All apartments in Greeley
Find more places like 1210 9th Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
1210 9th Ave A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1210 9th Ave A

1210 9th Avenue · (970) 980-7417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greeley
See all
Downtown Greeley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1210 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
Downtown Greeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Jul 15

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large downtown apartment - Property Id: 285653

Welcome to this beautiful, large downtown apartment. Utilities included! In the heart of downtown and walking distance to UNC, enjoy the city life near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Features include a spacious floor plan, wood-burning fireplace, original wood floors, updated bathroom, and large new windows for tons of natural light. The huge covered front porch for grilling and lounging along with ample parking make this home great for entertaining. Chefs will love the bright kitchen and upgraded gas range stove. Mini-split heating and A/C along with radiant heating will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285653
Property Id 285653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 9th Ave A have any available units?
1210 9th Ave A has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1210 9th Ave A have?
Some of 1210 9th Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 9th Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
1210 9th Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 9th Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 1210 9th Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 1210 9th Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 1210 9th Ave A does offer parking.
Does 1210 9th Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 9th Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 9th Ave A have a pool?
No, 1210 9th Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 1210 9th Ave A have accessible units?
No, 1210 9th Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 9th Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 9th Ave A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 9th Ave A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 9th Ave A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1210 9th Ave A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave
Greeley, CO 80631

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms
Greeley Apartments with ParkingGreeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Greeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity