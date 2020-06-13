/
3 bedroom apartments
141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Golden, CO
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,011
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1919 Ford St
1919 Ford Street, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3-Bedroom Townhouse in Downtown Golden - Property Id: 297384 Beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Golden. Be the first to live in this unbelievably located property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
405 Ford St
405 Ford Street, Golden, CO
$720 per bedroom 5 beds 2 baths - This is a huge Golden home at the top of a hill at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Minutes from the School of Mines and downtown Golden.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1227 8th St
1227 8th Street, Golden, CO
1227 8th St Available 08/01/20 Newly Updated Townhouse in Golden Available August 1st! - Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with tons of natural lighting located in Golden.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
East Old Golden Road
1 Unit Available
15683 W. 1st Drive
15683 West 1st Drive, Golden, CO
$850 Signing Bonus Hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, patio with hot tub, fenced back yard, second kitchen in basement This is an attractive home in a great location next to Green Mountain.
Results within 1 mile of Golden
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashwood
1 Unit Available
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
730 Devinney Street Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5 South Holman Way
5 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1980 square foot townhouse in Golden. Enter the home into a spacious living room with fireplace and updated stone surround. Proceed to the nook that provides access to a private patio and the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Morse Park
8 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1302 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arvada Plaza Area
42 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Foothills
13 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Foothills
136 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Union Square
43 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Eiber
93 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1167 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Glennon Heights
1 Unit Available
430 South Miller Street
430 South Miller Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher garbage disposal, and granite counter tops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
8772 Flattop Street
8772 Flattop Street, Arvada, CO
Gorgeous 2-story home in desirable Arvada neighborhood. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and large loft space. Main level has a foyer with beautiful curved staircase and extensive hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Ralston Valley
1 Unit Available
13813 West 66th Drive
13813 West 66th Drive, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2377 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.25 bathroom home located in popular Arvada! Beautiful 2 story with open vaulted floorplan! Gorgeous kitchen with perfect eating area. Huge back yard. Central Air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Mountain
1 Unit Available
2931 S. DeFrame Way
2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1526 sqft
2931 S. DeFrame Way Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creighton
1 Unit Available
9547 W Alameda Ave
9547 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1392 sqft
Spacious Townhouse Near Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158588 Available for immediate occupancy is this 3BR/2BA/1392SF townhouse In West Lakewood on West Alameda near South Kipling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
12273 W Alameda Dr
12273 West Alameda Drive, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1736 sqft
Green Mountain Terrace, 3 BR 2.5 bath beautiful townhome available - High quality, modern and contemporary-built townhome, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths includes double sinks in the master bath and large walk-in closets.
