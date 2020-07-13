All apartments in Golden
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Camden Denver West

Open Now until 6pm
1910 Denver West Dr · (814) 350-7014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO 80401
Denver West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2333 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1932 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1424 · Avail. now

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 2524 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 1024 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Denver West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
business center
e-payments
game room
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Denver West makes no compromises when it comes to convenience and sophisticated style. Take in mountain views from our open-concept one or two bedroom apartment homes. Inside you'll find modern upgrades such as chef-style kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, private balconies, gas fireplaces and more. Amenities designed with you in mind include a fireside lounge with WiFi, resort-style swimming pool and spa and a private dog park for your four-legged family members. Located in Golden, CO you have the choice to experience Historic Downtown Golden, shopping at the Colorado Mills Mall or hit the slopes in under an hour with access to I-70 and C-470. Come home to Camden Denver West today! Please note floorplan availability is subject to change. Call today for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $17.50
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $350
Additional: Cable and Internet $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Denver West have any available units?
Camden Denver West has 23 units available starting at $1,709 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Denver West have?
Some of Camden Denver West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Denver West currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Denver West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Denver West pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Denver West is pet friendly.
Does Camden Denver West offer parking?
Yes, Camden Denver West offers parking.
Does Camden Denver West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Denver West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Denver West have a pool?
Yes, Camden Denver West has a pool.
Does Camden Denver West have accessible units?
No, Camden Denver West does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Denver West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Denver West has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Denver West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Denver West has units with air conditioning.

