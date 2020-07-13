Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed business center e-payments game room trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Denver West makes no compromises when it comes to convenience and sophisticated style. Take in mountain views from our open-concept one or two bedroom apartment homes. Inside you'll find modern upgrades such as chef-style kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, private balconies, gas fireplaces and more. Amenities designed with you in mind include a fireside lounge with WiFi, resort-style swimming pool and spa and a private dog park for your four-legged family members. Located in Golden, CO you have the choice to experience Historic Downtown Golden, shopping at the Colorado Mills Mall or hit the slopes in under an hour with access to I-70 and C-470. Come home to Camden Denver West today! Please note floorplan availability is subject to change. Call today for details.