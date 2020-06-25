All apartments in Golden
700 14th St.

700 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

700 14th Street, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Light & Bright 2 Bed in DOWNTOWN GOLDEN!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
This cozy home in Golden has 2 beds, 1 bath and plenty of updates throughout! Granite counters, newer appliances and paint. Large back yard with extra shed for storage, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to School of Mines. Blocks from downtown Golden and all that it has to offer-shops, restaurants and the great outdoors!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Licensed and Owned Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3932218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 14th St. have any available units?
700 14th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
Is 700 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
700 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 14th St. pet-friendly?
No, 700 14th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 700 14th St. offer parking?
No, 700 14th St. does not offer parking.
Does 700 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 14th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 14th St. have a pool?
No, 700 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 700 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 700 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 700 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 14th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 14th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 14th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
