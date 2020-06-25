700 14th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities

Light & Bright 2 Bed in DOWNTOWN GOLDEN!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

This cozy home in Golden has 2 beds, 1 bath and plenty of updates throughout! Granite counters, newer appliances and paint. Large back yard with extra shed for storage, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to School of Mines. Blocks from downtown Golden and all that it has to offer-shops, restaurants and the great outdoors!!!



No Pets Allowed



