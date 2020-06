Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

This special home was gutted and remodeled in 2014 by the owner.



The warm, natural light-filled open layout has spectacular views of the mountains. And the huge backyard is great for gardening and grilling. Plus there is a two car garage.



The location cannot be beat. The house backs up to a park (mountain sunsets) and it's a 5-minute walk or bike ride from the trails on South Table Mountain. Downtown Golden is a 5-minute drive.



Water included. Well behaved dog considered.