Alvista Harmony
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Alvista Harmony

Open Now until 6pm
2002 Battlecreek Dr · (833) 910-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Willow Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02206 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 02305 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,337

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 07307 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06203 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,532

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 11305 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,542

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 10103 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,572

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alvista Harmony.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
playground
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

The Alvista Harmony Apartments experience is reserved for those who want to indulge in the finer things in life. Nestled in a splendid residential backdrop in Willow Springs, our Fort Collins apartments combine an amazing location with well-appointed community features to create a picture-perfect living environment.

When you rent one of our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, you also get the keys to a life of pure pampering. The vaulted ceilings, relaxing balconies, large walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers make for easy living, while the cozy fireplaces bring a welcomed touch of luxury into your life. Feel free to share your home with your four-legged companions; after all, they’re the best kind of roommates. There’s no need to go far to find excitement either – our attractive amenity package has everything you crave, from an ou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$350
Move-in Fees: $200 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Detached garage $90/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alvista Harmony have any available units?
Alvista Harmony has 18 units available starting at $1,278 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does Alvista Harmony have?
Some of Alvista Harmony's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alvista Harmony currently offering any rent specials?
Alvista Harmony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alvista Harmony pet-friendly?
Yes, Alvista Harmony is pet friendly.
Does Alvista Harmony offer parking?
Yes, Alvista Harmony offers parking.
Does Alvista Harmony have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alvista Harmony offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alvista Harmony have a pool?
Yes, Alvista Harmony has a pool.
Does Alvista Harmony have accessible units?
Yes, Alvista Harmony has accessible units.
Does Alvista Harmony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alvista Harmony has units with dishwashers.
