Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

310 E Elizabeth St

310 East Elizabeth Street · (970) 204-1139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 East Elizabeth Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1400/mo.

No pets, No undergraduate students

Water/sewer included

Main level of gorgeous Old Town home with front yard

-Walking distance to CSU
-Mowing provided but tenants are responsible for watering.
-Original wood floors
-Large basement storage room
-Washing machine provided.
-Spacious 400 sq/ft covered deck off kitchen.

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E Elizabeth St have any available units?
310 E Elizabeth St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 E Elizabeth St have?
Some of 310 E Elizabeth St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 E Elizabeth St currently offering any rent specials?
310 E Elizabeth St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E Elizabeth St pet-friendly?
No, 310 E Elizabeth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 310 E Elizabeth St offer parking?
No, 310 E Elizabeth St does not offer parking.
Does 310 E Elizabeth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 E Elizabeth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E Elizabeth St have a pool?
No, 310 E Elizabeth St does not have a pool.
Does 310 E Elizabeth St have accessible units?
No, 310 E Elizabeth St does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E Elizabeth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 E Elizabeth St has units with dishwashers.
