Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:01 AM

3911 Partridge Avenue

3911 Partridge Avenue · (970) 652-1021
Location

3911 Partridge Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single family located in Evans, available June 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 car garage features 2300 sqft of living area! Formal living room, sunken family room, with a bright open floor plan! Eat in kitchen features glass top stove, side by side refrigerator and large pantry. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, including the master and two bathrooms. Upstairs has a four piece guest bathroom with shower / tub combo. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with attached bathroom. Master bathroom features single sink and a stall shower. The basement has a large open bedroom and sitting area, walk in closet with tons of racks! Fenced backyard with plenty of room for nice table and BBQ! Property has washer and dryer hookups. Owner does not want any roommates, single family residence only. Decent credit will be required for approval. One month security deposit, plus pet deposit if applicable. No cats or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Partridge Avenue have any available units?
3911 Partridge Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3911 Partridge Avenue have?
Some of 3911 Partridge Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Partridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Partridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Partridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Partridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Partridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Partridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3911 Partridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Partridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Partridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 3911 Partridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Partridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3911 Partridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Partridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Partridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Partridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3911 Partridge Avenue has units with air conditioning.
