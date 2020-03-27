3911 Partridge Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Single family located in Evans, available June 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 car garage features 2300 sqft of living area! Formal living room, sunken family room, with a bright open floor plan! Eat in kitchen features glass top stove, side by side refrigerator and large pantry. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, including the master and two bathrooms. Upstairs has a four piece guest bathroom with shower / tub combo. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with attached bathroom. Master bathroom features single sink and a stall shower. The basement has a large open bedroom and sitting area, walk in closet with tons of racks! Fenced backyard with plenty of room for nice table and BBQ! Property has washer and dryer hookups. Owner does not want any roommates, single family residence only. Decent credit will be required for approval. One month security deposit, plus pet deposit if applicable. No cats or smoking.