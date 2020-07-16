Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Evans, CO with gyms

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
25 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closets, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5551 W 29th Street 3411
5551 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Greeley 2Bedroom/2Bath/2Parking - $1400 - Property Id: 309286 Spacious 2 Bedroom\2 Bath\2 Parking (1 car detached garage/+1 reserved spot) condo located on the 1st floor.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
10 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 07:22 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6915 W 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1158 sqft
Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming
Results within 10 miles of Evans

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Evans, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Evans renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

