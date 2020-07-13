/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 AM
43 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Evans, CO
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,282
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3329, Corvina, Court
3329 Corvina Court, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2468 sqft
Wonderful patio home in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Very open layout with family room blending into full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, granite, dining area opens to back yard patio.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3911 Partridge Avenue
3911 Partridge Avenue, Evans, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
Single family located in Evans, available June 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom / 2.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3788 Ponderosa Ct #7
3788 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1103 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Fox Crossing Townhome 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious townhome with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural daylight throughout unit. Large master bedroom with master bath that includes tub and separate shower and walk in closet.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
27 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,241
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 Dove Hill Rd.
912 Dove Hill Road, La Salle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3068 sqft
912 Dove Hill Rd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3023 67th Ave Way
3023 67th Avenue Way, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3240 sqft
3023 67th Ave Way Available 07/13/20 Great St. Michael's Patio Home With Low Maintenance Yard - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** Custom Wood Features 4 Bedrooms or 3 Plus Office 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2629 11th Avenue
2629 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1705 sqft
Excellent location: With large yard and A/C. 4 bedroom, 3.0 bathroom house . 2.5 blocks from campus. Convenient to grocery store, coffee, restaurants, and other shopping. $1800.00/mo.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1805 28th St.
1805 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1713 28th St.
1713 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2816 39th Ave
2816 39th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,650
2816 39th Ave Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 3-4 bedroom home, plus 2 car garage - Beautiful inside and out! The house is 3 bedrooms with an additional spare room in the unfinished basement, and two bathrooms.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
18 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$900
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
Verified
Last updated June 22 at 07:22pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
117 43rd Ave Court
117 43rd Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
117 43rd Ave Court - You can't beat this location! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ a 2-car garage and finished basement w/ additional family room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.
