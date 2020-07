Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet cafe lobby package receiving playground yoga

Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops. Within our community, you will find a sparkling pool and hot tub allowing you and your guests to enjoy a relaxing day outdoors. Give us a call to schedule your private tour today!