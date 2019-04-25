All apartments in Erie
521 Brennan Circle
521 Brennan Circle

521 Brennan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

521 Brennan Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4320902037 ----
Looking for the perfect NO maintenance summer rental? This is it! Immaculate furnished Erie townhome, AVAILABLE MAY 1st. All you need to bring are your clothes- everything else is included! Enjoy three bedrooms, including a main floor master with en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. The upper level features two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and spacious loft area. Back on the main floor, enjoy the beautifully decorated living room, complete with comfy furniture, a gas fireplace, and ample natural light. Large dining table seats up to 8 people, and opens up into the updated kitchen. Enjoy quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and breakfast bar. Small appliances, dishes, cookware and silverware all included. Cozy nook off of the kitchen is great for reading! House is complete with a front loading high efficiency washer and dryer, as well as a 2 car garage. All utilities included, as well as Xfinity cable, internet, and lawn care. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. AVAILABLE MAY 1st, and looking for a 5 month lease. First months rent, security deposit, and $200 move-in inspection fee all due upon lease signing. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320. For our other available rentals, or to apply online, visit allcountyboulder.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Brennan Circle have any available units?
521 Brennan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 521 Brennan Circle have?
Some of 521 Brennan Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Brennan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
521 Brennan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Brennan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 521 Brennan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 521 Brennan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 521 Brennan Circle offers parking.
Does 521 Brennan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Brennan Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Brennan Circle have a pool?
No, 521 Brennan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 521 Brennan Circle have accessible units?
No, 521 Brennan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Brennan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Brennan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Brennan Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 Brennan Circle has units with air conditioning.

