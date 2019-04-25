521 Brennan Circle

Amenities

Looking for the perfect NO maintenance summer rental? This is it! Immaculate furnished Erie townhome, AVAILABLE MAY 1st. All you need to bring are your clothes- everything else is included! Enjoy three bedrooms, including a main floor master with en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. The upper level features two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and spacious loft area. Back on the main floor, enjoy the beautifully decorated living room, complete with comfy furniture, a gas fireplace, and ample natural light. Large dining table seats up to 8 people, and opens up into the updated kitchen. Enjoy quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and breakfast bar. Small appliances, dishes, cookware and silverware all included. Cozy nook off of the kitchen is great for reading! House is complete with a front loading high efficiency washer and dryer, as well as a 2 car garage. All utilities included, as well as Xfinity cable, internet, and lawn care. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. AVAILABLE MAY 1st, and looking for a 5 month lease. First months rent, security deposit, and $200 move-in inspection fee all due upon lease signing. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320. For our other available rentals, or to apply online, visit allcountyboulder.com