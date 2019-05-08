332 Tynan Dr

Amenities

Beautiful UPDATE 3 beds 2.5 baths 1838 sq ft 2 story home 2 car garage corner lot. This home has Vaulted Living room, Family room, Dining Room, Kitchen with plenty cabinets & Stainless Steel appliances. Master has own bathroom with walk in closet. Finish basement with extra storage space & enclosed fence backyard. Central A/C, newer main floor flooring. Great schools, Great location close to trail, park, playground, convenience store, school, hwy I 25 and many more. Walk away from many playgrounds, parks, trails, school, library, recreation center, shops, restaurants, convenient stores, Walgreens, gas stations & post office. Minutes away from Lafayette, Boulder, Longmont, Fredrick. Loveland, I25, E470, Lark Ridge mall & Orchard mall. Looking for long term tenant (minimum 1 year lease). ONLY SMALL (under 30 pounds) DOG will be considered with 2 years lease term & NO MMJ please. Please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496 info for more info & showing. Thank you Available NOW!