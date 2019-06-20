Amenities

Available 07/01/19 Care Free Golf Course Living. Erie - Avail July 1 - Property Id: 12201



1981 Fairway Pointe Drive, Erie Colorado - Available January 1, 2018 UNFURNISHED

Turn-key, care free living.

3 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home with two car garage and plenty of storage.

Large master with 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet.

Two spacious bedrooms with shared bath.

Office nook and finished attic.

Large second floor laundry room with W/D hook-ups.

Spacious, open and well lit all around.

A/C and gas fireplace.

HOA maintained front yard. Cross the street to a large neighborhood park.

Amazing views

Easy access to Boulder and Denver. Conveniently locate to most north Metro business centers.

Close to day care and elementary school.

Walk to restaurants, shopping and more.

No excuse to exercise with Miles of trails, Fitness Center and pool just in time for the summer.

$2,400 Month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12201

Property Id 12201



