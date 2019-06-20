All apartments in Erie
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

1981 Fairway Pointe Drive

1981 Fairway Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1981 Fairway Pointe Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Care Free Golf Course Living. Erie - Avail July 1 - Property Id: 12201

1981 Fairway Pointe Drive, Erie Colorado - Available January 1, 2018 UNFURNISHED
Turn-key, care free living.
3 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home with two car garage and plenty of storage.
Large master with 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet.
Two spacious bedrooms with shared bath.
Office nook and finished attic.
Large second floor laundry room with W/D hook-ups.
Spacious, open and well lit all around.
A/C and gas fireplace.
HOA maintained front yard. Cross the street to a large neighborhood park.
Amazing views
Easy access to Boulder and Denver. Conveniently locate to most north Metro business centers.
Close to day care and elementary school.
Walk to restaurants, shopping and more.
No excuse to exercise with Miles of trails, Fitness Center and pool just in time for the summer.
$2,400 Month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12201
Property Id 12201

(RLNE4948915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive have any available units?
1981 Fairway Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive have?
Some of 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Fairway Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1981 Fairway Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.
