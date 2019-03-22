1386 Leyner Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #853895.



This stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Erie will welcome you with 3,850 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



1 small pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



