Englewood, CO
80 East Tufts Avenue - 1
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

80 East Tufts Avenue - 1

80 E Tufts Ave · (303) 241-5343
Location

80 E Tufts Ave, Englewood, CO 80113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute and cozy house built in 1950, converted to a triplex. This unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bath, a front and back door, a laundry room shared with the other two tenants, and a detached one car garage! New carpet and flooring in the bathroom. Mid-century architectural features include cove ceilings, built-ins, crystal door knobs, and a neat cedar storage space in the bedroom. Clean and bright - lots of windows, mature trees - a space to grow some flowers, and shared outdoor space. Just one block off of Broadway, so access to public transportation and an easy walk to convenience stores, Ace Hardware and other shops. Call soon for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 have any available units?
80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 East Tufts Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
