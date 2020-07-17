80 East Tufts Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry garage carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute and cozy house built in 1950, converted to a triplex. This unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bath, a front and back door, a laundry room shared with the other two tenants, and a detached one car garage! New carpet and flooring in the bathroom. Mid-century architectural features include cove ceilings, built-ins, crystal door knobs, and a neat cedar storage space in the bedroom. Clean and bright - lots of windows, mature trees - a space to grow some flowers, and shared outdoor space. Just one block off of Broadway, so access to public transportation and an easy walk to convenience stores, Ace Hardware and other shops. Call soon for a private showing!