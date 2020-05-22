All apartments in Englewood
4925 S Grant St.
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

4925 S Grant St

4925 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

4925 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
coffee bar
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
This 1952 Charming Englewood Duplex offers all the conveniences of comfortable living at an affordable price!

MOVE IN READY

12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Details:
1BR/1BA located near Duncan Park
Bottom Floor Home
Western Exposure for Ample Natural Light
Large and Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage
New Gas Range with Executive Hood Vented Directly Outside
Bedrooms Include Large Closets with Egress Window for Lots of Natural Lighting
HUGE, Enclosed, Shared Backyard
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1952
Private Entry
Easy Street Parking
Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor
Landscaping Included in Rent

Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops are Nixon's Coffee House, Starbucks, and Kaladi Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Santiago's, Colore Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, and Acres. Nearby parks include Belleview Park, Harmony Park, and so much more! With Easy access to Belleview Ave and S Santa Fe Dr, S University Blvd, and S Braodway!

NO PETS PLEASE

Resident Utilities: Flat Fee of $40 for Water/Trash, Flat Fee of $40 for Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet. Landscaping included in rent!

$895 Rent/month - $895 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.Charming Englewood Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

