4925 S Grant St.

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry internet access

This 1952 Charming Englewood Duplex offers all the conveniences of comfortable living at an affordable price!



MOVE IN READY



12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

1BR/1BA located near Duncan Park

Bottom Floor Home

Western Exposure for Ample Natural Light

Large and Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage

New Gas Range with Executive Hood Vented Directly Outside

Bedrooms Include Large Closets with Egress Window for Lots of Natural Lighting

HUGE, Enclosed, Shared Backyard

Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1952

Private Entry

Easy Street Parking

Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor

Landscaping Included in Rent



Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops are Nixon's Coffee House, Starbucks, and Kaladi Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Santiago's, Colore Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, and Acres. Nearby parks include Belleview Park, Harmony Park, and so much more! With Easy access to Belleview Ave and S Santa Fe Dr, S University Blvd, and S Braodway!



NO PETS PLEASE



Resident Utilities: Flat Fee of $40 for Water/Trash, Flat Fee of $40 for Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet. Landscaping included in rent!



$895 Rent/month - $895 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.Charming Englewood Home