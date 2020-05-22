4925 S Grant St.

Amenities
This 1952 Charming Englewood Duplex offers all the conveniences of comfortable living at an affordable price!
MOVE IN READY
12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Details:
1BR/1BA located near Duncan Park
Bottom Floor Home
Western Exposure for Ample Natural Light
Large and Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage
New Gas Range with Executive Hood Vented Directly Outside
Bedrooms Include Large Closets with Egress Window for Lots of Natural Lighting
HUGE, Enclosed, Shared Backyard
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1952
Private Entry
Easy Street Parking
Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor
Landscaping Included in Rent
Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops are Nixon's Coffee House, Starbucks, and Kaladi Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Santiago's, Colore Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, and Acres. Nearby parks include Belleview Park, Harmony Park, and so much more! With Easy access to Belleview Ave and S Santa Fe Dr, S University Blvd, and S Braodway!
NO PETS PLEASE
Resident Utilities: Flat Fee of $40 for Water/Trash, Flat Fee of $40 for Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet. Landscaping included in rent!
$895 Rent/month - $895 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.Charming Englewood Home