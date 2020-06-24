4865 South Elati Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a very nice home with over 2200 sq. ft with Covered Back Patio!!! - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/



This is a very nice home with over 2200 sq. ft of living space. Located on a quiet block with a private back yard, this brick home is full of charm. This beautiful home is located only 14 minutes to the Denver Tech Center and only 7 minutes to Downtown Littleton.

This 4 bedroom has central air and includes a washer and dryer. Other features include 2 bathrooms and hardwood floors. There is a very large covered back patio and lots of off street parking. The garage is currently excluded from the property, as the owner is still using it.

The main floor includes an updated kitchen and bath. The lower level has a large family room, very large utility room that included lots of storage areas and a freezer. There are 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. A great opportunity in a quiet location.



Pets - Yes

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant pays all

Laundry -W/D

Fireplace - None

Parking - Off Street Parking (Garage not included)

Basement - Finished

School District - Englewood



Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com



Email today to schedule your showing!



Do not wait. This property will move fast.

Echo Summit Properties

303-768-8255

www.echo-summit.com

info@echo-summit.com



(RLNE4641170)