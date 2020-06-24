All apartments in Englewood
4865 South Elati Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4865 South Elati Street

4865 South Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

4865 South Elati Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a very nice home with over 2200 sq. ft with Covered Back Patio!!! - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/

This is a very nice home with over 2200 sq. ft of living space. Located on a quiet block with a private back yard, this brick home is full of charm. This beautiful home is located only 14 minutes to the Denver Tech Center and only 7 minutes to Downtown Littleton.
This 4 bedroom has central air and includes a washer and dryer. Other features include 2 bathrooms and hardwood floors. There is a very large covered back patio and lots of off street parking. The garage is currently excluded from the property, as the owner is still using it.
The main floor includes an updated kitchen and bath. The lower level has a large family room, very large utility room that included lots of storage areas and a freezer. There are 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. A great opportunity in a quiet location.

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant pays all
Laundry -W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - Off Street Parking (Garage not included)
Basement - Finished
School District - Englewood

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com

Email today to schedule your showing!

Do not wait. This property will move fast.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

(RLNE4641170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

