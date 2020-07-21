All apartments in Englewood
Englewood, CO
4433 South Sherman Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:56 PM

4433 South Sherman Street

4433 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4433 South Sherman Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to save on utility cost? This home has your features!

R64 insulation in - R44 in walls insulation, high-efficiency boiler with priority hot water, swamp cooler, all lighting is LED.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 947574.

This gorgeous BRAND NEW 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Broadway Heights will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as, a stove, dishwasher, a refrigerator, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, skylights, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is 2 reserved parking spots. Please note the large shed is excluded.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such Bellview Park. Also nearby are Coldstone, Broadway Shops Old Town, fitness center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and C-470.

Nearby schools include Cherrelyn Elementary School, Englewood Middle School, and Englewood High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water and sewer.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 947574.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 South Sherman Street have any available units?
4433 South Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4433 South Sherman Street have?
Some of 4433 South Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 South Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4433 South Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 South Sherman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4433 South Sherman Street is pet friendly.
Does 4433 South Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4433 South Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 4433 South Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4433 South Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 South Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 4433 South Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4433 South Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 4433 South Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 South Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4433 South Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.
