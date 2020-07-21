4433 South Sherman Street

Amenities

Want to save on utility cost? This home has your features!



R64 insulation in - R44 in walls insulation, high-efficiency boiler with priority hot water, swamp cooler, all lighting is LED.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 947574.



This gorgeous BRAND NEW 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Broadway Heights will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as, a stove, dishwasher, a refrigerator, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, skylights, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is 2 reserved parking spots. Please note the large shed is excluded.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such Bellview Park. Also nearby are Coldstone, Broadway Shops Old Town, fitness center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and C-470.



Nearby schools include Cherrelyn Elementary School, Englewood Middle School, and Englewood High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water and sewer.



