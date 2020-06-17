4401 S Sherman St

Amenities

w/d hookup carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

Move in Ready Today

Brand New Carpet

Brand New Fence



*Special* If your Application is approved we will refund your Application Fees!*



Details:

2BR/1BA

850 square feet

No Cooling

Ample Kitchen Cabinets for Storage

Washer/Dryer hookups

Plenty of Street Parking

Large Windows for Tons of Natural Light

Unfinished Basement

Giant Back Yard

Storage Shed



$1,600 Rent/month - $1,600 Security Deposit



* With approved application, rent paid and contract signed, application fees equal to $80 for two applicants, ($40 for one) will be credited back to you.



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.