All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 4401 S Sherman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
4401 S Sherman St
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:35 AM

4401 S Sherman St

4401 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4401 South Sherman Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Move in Ready Today
Brand New Carpet
Brand New Fence

*Special* If your Application is approved we will refund your Application Fees!*

Details:
2BR/1BA
850 square feet
No Cooling
Ample Kitchen Cabinets for Storage
Washer/Dryer hookups
Plenty of Street Parking
Large Windows for Tons of Natural Light
Unfinished Basement
Giant Back Yard
Storage Shed

$1,600 Rent/month - $1,600 Security Deposit

* With approved application, rent paid and contract signed, application fees equal to $80 for two applicants, ($40 for one) will be credited back to you.

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 S Sherman St have any available units?
4401 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 4401 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
4401 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
No, 4401 S Sherman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4401 S Sherman St offer parking?
No, 4401 S Sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 4401 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 S Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 4401 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 4401 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 4401 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 S Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 S Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 S Sherman St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St
Englewood, CO 80110
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College