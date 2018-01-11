4279 S. Fox Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Available: 5/1

Terms: 1 Year+



INCLUDED:

- Washer & Dryer



*****Charming, Quiet, Serene***** JUST GORGEOUS!



Approximately 1000sf of Charm in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Englewood. Fantastic Backyard with mature trees and landscape surround this serene property. So beautiful. Walk or ride bike to Lightrail station! Wow, have it all, house, yard, with easy access to public transportation to get to where ever you need to go!



HIGHLIGHTS:

- Wood Floors in Main area

- Updated Kitchen with 42" Cabinets

- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher

- High-end Washer & Dryer

- Designer Bathroom

- Large fenced back yard

- Trex Deck

- Dog Run

- Wood Accents Throughout

- Freshly Painted

- Built-In Niches for storage

- Parking Galore..Approximately 6 spaces on driveway and plenty of off street parking for visitors. Sorry, detached garage not available.



EASY ACCESS TO: Lightrail, HWY 285 Hampden Ave,

Belleview, I-25, Federal, Greenwood Village, DTC, Lakewood, Littleton, Chatfield Park, Downtown Denver, plus much more!



APPLY HERE:

https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Available: 5/1

Terms: 1 Year+



INCLUDED:

- Washer & Dryer



*****Charming, Quiet, Serene***** JUST GORGEOUS!



Approximately 1000sf of Charm in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Englewood. Fantastic Backyard with mature trees and landscape surround this serene property. .



HIGHLIGHTS:

- Wood Floors in Main area

- Updated Kitchen with 42" Cabinets

- Updated Laundry Room with SS Washer & Dryer

- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher

- High-end Washer & Dryer

- Designer Bathroom

- Large fenced back yard

- Trex Deck

- Dog Run

- Wood Accents Throughout

- Freshly Painted

- Built-In Niches for storage

- Parking Galore..Approximately 6 spaces on driveway and plenty of off street parking for visitors. Sorry, detached garage not available.



****Garage is rented separately and not part of rental or available. Plenty of driveway parking included. *****



EASY ACCESS TO: Lightrail, HWY 285 Hampden Ave,

Belleview, I-25, Federal, Greenwood Village, DTC, Lakewood, Littleton, Chatfield Park, Downtown Denver, plus much more!



APPLY HERE:

https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp