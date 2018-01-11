All apartments in Englewood
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:15 PM

4279 S. Fox Street

4279 South Fox Street · No Longer Available
Location

4279 South Fox Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
INCLUDED:
- Washer & Dryer

*****Charming, Quiet, Serene***** JUST GORGEOUS!

Approximately 1000sf of Charm in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Englewood. Fantastic Backyard with mature trees and landscape surround this serene property. .

HIGHLIGHTS:
- Wood Floors in Main area
- Updated Kitchen with 42" Cabinets
- Updated Laundry Room with SS Washer & Dryer
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher
- High-end Washer & Dryer
- Designer Bathroom
- Large fenced back yard
- Trex Deck
- Dog Run
- Wood Accents Throughout
- Freshly Painted
- Built-In Niches for storage
- Parking Galore..Approximately 6 spaces on driveway and plenty of off street parking for visitors. Sorry, detached garage not available.

****Garage is rented separately and not part of rental or available. Plenty of driveway parking included. *****

EASY ACCESS TO: Lightrail, HWY 285 Hampden Ave,
Belleview, I-25, Federal, Greenwood Village, DTC, Lakewood, Littleton, Chatfield Park, Downtown Denver, plus much more!

APPLY HERE:
https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4279 S. Fox Street have any available units?
4279 S. Fox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 4279 S. Fox Street have?
Some of 4279 S. Fox Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4279 S. Fox Street currently offering any rent specials?
4279 S. Fox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4279 S. Fox Street pet-friendly?
No, 4279 S. Fox Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4279 S. Fox Street offer parking?
Yes, 4279 S. Fox Street offers parking.
Does 4279 S. Fox Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4279 S. Fox Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4279 S. Fox Street have a pool?
No, 4279 S. Fox Street does not have a pool.
Does 4279 S. Fox Street have accessible units?
No, 4279 S. Fox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4279 S. Fox Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4279 S. Fox Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4279 S. Fox Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4279 S. Fox Street does not have units with air conditioning.
