4249 S Fox St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Coming Soon - Cosy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home - Featuring an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops including microwave and dishwasher. Other features include hardwood floors throughout; a finished basement with a separate laundry room and washer/dryer hookups; an abundance of storage space as well as a garage and carport. To further complement this welcoming single family home is an enclosed backyard with a blooming cherry tree; manicured front yard and central air for additional comfort on our hot Colorado days.



Pets - Negotiable



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income; no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3355777)