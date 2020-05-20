All apartments in Englewood
4249 S Fox St
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

4249 S Fox St

4249 South Fox Street · No Longer Available
Englewood
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

4249 South Fox Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon - Cosy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home - Featuring an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops including microwave and dishwasher. Other features include hardwood floors throughout; a finished basement with a separate laundry room and washer/dryer hookups; an abundance of storage space as well as a garage and carport. To further complement this welcoming single family home is an enclosed backyard with a blooming cherry tree; manicured front yard and central air for additional comfort on our hot Colorado days.

Pets - Negotiable

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income; no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3355777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 S Fox St have any available units?
4249 S Fox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 S Fox St have?
Some of 4249 S Fox St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 S Fox St currently offering any rent specials?
4249 S Fox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 S Fox St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4249 S Fox St is pet friendly.
Does 4249 S Fox St offer parking?
Yes, 4249 S Fox St offers parking.
Does 4249 S Fox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4249 S Fox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 S Fox St have a pool?
No, 4249 S Fox St does not have a pool.
Does 4249 S Fox St have accessible units?
No, 4249 S Fox St does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 S Fox St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4249 S Fox St has units with dishwashers.
