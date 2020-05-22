All apartments in Englewood
4231 S Lincoln St
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

4231 S Lincoln St

4231 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

4231 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cosy 1BR Ranch Style Home Available Now - This recently remodeled home features updates to all rooms; refinished hardwood floors; new paint; all appliances including a laundry room and full size washer and dryer; a swamp cooler; manicured and fenced backyard with Aspen trees perfect for summer entertaining as well as a detached garage. It is also conveniently located within close proximity to public transportation; Swedish and Craig Hospitals and a variety of stores and restaurants.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900, for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE4940158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

