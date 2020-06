Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

THIS A VERY ADORABLE ONE BEDROOM, ONE FULL BATH LOWER LEVEL CONDO. THIS CONDO IS LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF HAMPDEN AND WEST OF BROADWAY. THE UNIT HAS NEWER WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. THE UNIT HAS JUST BE PAINTED AND NEW LIGHT FIXTURES INSTALLED. THE FULL BATH HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW PAINT AND FLOORING. ALL APPLIANCES COME WITH THIS HOUSE AND THE WASHER AND DRYER ARE IN THE LOWER LEVEL SHARED LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE OF MAINTENANCE OF BACKYARD TO INCLUDE MOWING AND WATERING AND WEED CONTROL. THERE IS ONE PARKING SPACE OFF THE ALLEY IN THE BACK. ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRICITY ARE PAID FOR BY THE OWNER.