4044 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy House Near Cinderella City Available Now! 3 bedroom (1 non-conforming) and 2 baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room and 1st Floor Bedrooms. Tile Floors in Kitchen & Baths!. Tile back Splash in Kitchen. Washer/Dryer Included. Partially finished basement. Large Fenced in Yard with a 1 Car Detached Garage! Pets okay with additional pet deposit.



Laundry is not shared, this is a single family home.



Professionally Management by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC



Please call or text Heidi at 720-257-9336 for more information or to schedule showings.