4044 S Lincoln St

Cozy House Near Cinderella City! - Cozy House Available Now! 3 bedroom (1 non-conforming) and 2 baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room and 1st Floor Bedrooms. Tile Floors in Kitchen & Baths!. Tile back Splash in Kitchen. Washer/Dryer Included. Large Fenced in Yard with a 1 Car Detached Garage! Pets okay with additional pet deposit. More pictures coming soon!



I will be holding an open showing for this property May 3, 2019 from 3:15 - 345 pm. No appointment is necessary.



Professionally Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC



Contact Heidi at 720-432-5051 or email showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule for showings.



