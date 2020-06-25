4044 S Lincoln St

Amenities
Cozy House Near Cinderella City! - Cozy House Available Now! 3 bedroom (1 non-conforming) and 2 baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room and 1st Floor Bedrooms. Tile Floors in Kitchen & Baths!. Tile back Splash in Kitchen. Washer/Dryer Included. Large Fenced in Yard with a 1 Car Detached Garage! Pets okay with additional pet deposit. More pictures coming soon!
I will be holding an open showing for this property May 3, 2019 from 3:15 - 345 pm. No appointment is necessary.
Professionally Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC
Contact Heidi at 720-432-5051 or email showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule for showings.
(RLNE4863331)