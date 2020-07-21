4001 South Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent - $1795

Deposit - $1795

No smokers (firm)



Wonderful ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Fantastic wood floors throughout, updated kitchen, updated bath, decorative touches everywhere! Central air. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Private yard with sprinkler system. Over-sized, 2-car garage with opener.



Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



Owner may allow small pet(s) (combined weight under 50 pounds and over 1 year in age) with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. NOTE - The yard in NOT fully fenced.

Contact us to schedule a showing.