3805 South Lincoln Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:00 PM

3805 South Lincoln Street

3805 S Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

3805 S Lincoln St, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

Application fees will be credited back to the applicant(s) who sign a lease for this property

***Back Unit***

This is the basement level unit of a tri-plex home. Washer/dryer hookups. Water and sewer included with rent. Resident responsible for gas, electric and trash.

You're going to love this charming home just a few blocks west of Cherry Hills Country Club in Englewood. This home is located less than a mile from the light rail and just a few yards to the local RTD bus line, with walking access to shopping and restaurants on Broadway.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
3805 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 3805 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
3805 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 3805 South Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3805 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 3805 South Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 3805 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 South Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 3805 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 3805 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 3805 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 South Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 South Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 South Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.
