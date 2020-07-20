3805 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!



Application fees will be credited back to the applicant(s) who sign a lease for this property



***Back Unit***



This is the basement level unit of a tri-plex home. Washer/dryer hookups. Water and sewer included with rent. Resident responsible for gas, electric and trash.



You're going to love this charming home just a few blocks west of Cherry Hills Country Club in Englewood. This home is located less than a mile from the light rail and just a few yards to the local RTD bus line, with walking access to shopping and restaurants on Broadway.



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

