3754 S Delaware St

Amenities
If you are looking for a home with character, this duplex is for you! The front door has beautiful wood work and sets the mood as you walk in. You enter into a living room with a decorative-only fireplace and large windows to let in natural light. An arched hallway leads to your kitchen where you find an eat-in dining room. Several windows in the kitchen create a bright and welcoming feel. The 3rd bedroom has a massive closet, perfect for storage. This home includes 2 parking spaces out back that can be accessed through the alley and a washer and dryer. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com