3754 S Delaware St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking internet access

If you are looking for a home with character, this duplex is for you! The front door has beautiful wood work and sets the mood as you walk in. You enter into a living room with a decorative-only fireplace and large windows to let in natural light. An arched hallway leads to your kitchen where you find an eat-in dining room. Several windows in the kitchen create a bright and welcoming feel. The 3rd bedroom has a massive closet, perfect for storage. This home includes 2 parking spaces out back that can be accessed through the alley and a washer and dryer. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com