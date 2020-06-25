All apartments in Englewood
Englewood, CO
3754 S Delaware St
3754 S Delaware St

3754 South Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

3754 South Delaware Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
If you are looking for a home with character, this duplex is for you! The front door has beautiful wood work and sets the mood as you walk in. You enter into a living room with a decorative-only fireplace and large windows to let in natural light. An arched hallway leads to your kitchen where you find an eat-in dining room. Several windows in the kitchen create a bright and welcoming feel. The 3rd bedroom has a massive closet, perfect for storage. This home includes 2 parking spaces out back that can be accessed through the alley and a washer and dryer. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

