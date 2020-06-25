All apartments in Englewood
3595 South Bannock Street

3595 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

3595 South Bannock Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

Property Amenities
*** 1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ***

This lovely top level duplex in Englewood will welcome you with a total of 1,000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a cozy living room, a main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Englewood Station Park, Cushing Park, and Jason Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, highway 285, and I-25.

Nearby schools include Bishop Elementary School, Englewood Middle School, and Englewood High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

A flat monthly rate of $150 for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3595 South Bannock Street have any available units?
3595 South Bannock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 3595 South Bannock Street have?
Some of 3595 South Bannock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3595 South Bannock Street currently offering any rent specials?
3595 South Bannock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3595 South Bannock Street pet-friendly?
No, 3595 South Bannock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3595 South Bannock Street offer parking?
No, 3595 South Bannock Street does not offer parking.
Does 3595 South Bannock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3595 South Bannock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3595 South Bannock Street have a pool?
No, 3595 South Bannock Street does not have a pool.
Does 3595 South Bannock Street have accessible units?
No, 3595 South Bannock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3595 South Bannock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3595 South Bannock Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3595 South Bannock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3595 South Bannock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
