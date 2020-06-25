3595 South Bannock Street

Amenities

*** 1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ***



This lovely top level duplex in Englewood will welcome you with a total of 1,000 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a cozy living room, a main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Englewood Station Park, Cushing Park, and Jason Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, highway 285, and I-25.



Nearby schools include Bishop Elementary School, Englewood Middle School, and Englewood High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



A flat monthly rate of $150 for all utilities.



